Over 37,000 new cases in PH, total active cases now at 290,938

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 37,070 new COVID-19 cases and 33,940 new recoveries, on Monday, January 17.

The number of active cases increased to 290,938, while overall recoveries increased to 2,898,507, accounting for 89.4% of the 3,242,374 infections documented since the pandemic began in March 2020.

RELATED STORY: PH warns Omicron COVID-19 cases might double this February 2022

There are 277,020 mild cases, 2,940 moderate cases, 9,187 asymptomatic patients, 1,480 severe cases, and 304 critical cases among the active cases.

“Of the 37,070 reported cases today, 36,001 (97 percent) occurred within the recent 14 days – Jan. 4, 2021 to Jan. 17, 2022,” the DOH said.

The death toll has risen to 52,929, with 23 additional fatalities accounting for 1.63 percent of all cases.