Laborer seeks AED 5M compensation from company in Abu Dhabi due to work-related injuries

A laborer has sought AED 5 million in compensation in a lawsuit from a company in Abu Dhabi for the injuries he sustained during work.

Earlier, the laborer filed a lawsuit demanding his company to pay him AED 3,500,000 in compensation for the bodily injury and the earnings he lost.

He also demanded AED 1,500,000 in compensation for the moral damages he sustained, with the legal interest at 12%.

The appellant explained that he joined his work as a maintenance technician for welding metals by electrical method using oxyacetylene, and due to the lack of healthy and safety procedures and precautions, he contracted lung cancer and changes in the lumbar vertebrae of the spine which made him unable to move.