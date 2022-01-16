Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOLE, PGH enter strategic partnership to manage PH’s OFW Hospital

Staff Report4 hours ago

Photos from Pampanga PIO

The OFW (Overseas Filipino Worker) Hospital that will be launched soon in San Fernando, Pampanga, will benefit from the experience of the government’s premier medical institution, Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and PGH signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Friday to assist oversee the clinical services of the country’s first hospital for OFWs.

“I’m glad that the state’s leading research and medical center is supporting the OFW Hospital. With PGH on our side, what could possibly go wrong?” DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a news release on Sunday. “In serving the health needs of our modern-day heroes, we need the champion in saving lives. Thank you, PGH, for helping us.”

According to the MOU, PGH will assist the OFW Hospital with clinical and administrative staff training, hospital equipment design and purchase, and clinical and fiscal process flow development.

It will also assist the hospital with the development of an electronic medical record and a hospital information system, as well as the architecture of infrastructure for clinical services.

The Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation, Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Incorporated, and the provincial government of Pampanga are all involved in the development of the 100-bed hospital, which will be completed in March.

Following the signing of the MOU, Bello conducted a tour of the facilities and services.

Aside from PGH Director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi who signed the MOU, also in attendance were former president and Pampanga congressional (Second District) candidate Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Department of Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega, and other officials of the labor and health departments, PGH, Bloomberry and the provincial government.

