COVID-19 cases in UAE reach 3,067 for past 24 hours, active cases now at 42,789

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 385,950 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 3,067 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 805,248.

The ministry also reported three patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 2,191.

MOHAP also reported 1,055 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 760,268.

This brings the total number of active cases to 42,789 as of January 16.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

