UAE approves several reforms for workers welfare

The UAE has approved several reforms for workers welfare.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the year at Dubai Expo 2020’s UAE pavilion to approve reforms.

Regulations including those guaranteeing workers’ rights, was approved by the Cabinet on Friday, January 14.

One of the first decisions of the meeting was to give ministries greater power to put plans in place themselves without lengthy approval processes and the meeting also approved the executive regulations of the Federal Decree-Law on Regulation of Labour Relations.

The regulations comprise detailed rules, provisions, and procedures to facilitate the implementation of the law.

“Today I chaired the first Cabinet meeting in the new year and the ‘New 50’. A good start on a blessed Friday, our first decision is to fully apply the new approach for the federal government work during the coming phase to achieve more effective transformational projects and enhance our economy”, said Sheikh Mohammed.

“The new government approach will start shortly with several changes, including granting ministries greater powers and more financial flexibility based on the Principles of the 50′ and national priorities approved by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for the Next 50 years”.