Filipina wins AED 100,000 on funeral day of grandmother

A Filipina won AED 100,000 in the 59th weekly Mahzooz draw on the funeral day of her grandmother.

Mary was among three lucky winners who won AED 100,000 each in the raffle draw.

The 41-year-old real estate in-charge from Dubai was grieving her grandmother’s death when her friend called her with the good news of her win.

RELATED STORY: AED100,000 prize from Mahzooz to help Pinay see her daughter in PH

“The results came on my grandmother’s funeral day, so I was just sitting in my room upset that I wasn’t at her burial in the Philippines. I’ve lost many loved ones through 2021 and entered 2022 feeling numb,” said Mary.

Mary’s Mahzooz win will help her accomplish her goals of donating to the needy, saving for her two-year-old daughter, and building a house in the Philippines.

The 59th weekly live Mahzooz draw also saw 21 winners share the grand draw’s AED 1,000,000 second prize, taking home AED 47,619 each. The top prize of Dhs10,000,000 is still up.