AED100,000 prize from Mahzooz to help Pinay see her daughter in PH

A Filipino quantity surveyor and two other expats have won the raffle draw prize of AED100,000 each in the 55th weekly live Mahzooz draw.

Ajman resident Jocelyn came to know about her win while watching the weekly live draw show on her mobile. “I leaped out of bed and ran to tell my husband when my name popped up. We cried tears of happiness,” she said.

“This is an early gift for Christmas and my birthday this month! Moreover, this money will cover flight tickets for our trip to the Philippines next year to see our daughter graduate elementary school,” Jocelyn, 44, added.

“My winnings will also go towards helping family members because a blessing shared is a blessing doubled,” she said, adding that she regularly participates in Mahzooz because of its charitable aspect.

Indian engineer Mahendiran, another raffle winner, said the win has fast-tracked his goal of securing the future of his elderly parents and in-laws.

“Thanks to Mahzooz, my wife and I can take care of our parents without having to save for years. I will use the remainder of the winning amount to clear debts, and buy my wife and daughter a gift,” said the 39-year-old Abu Dhabi resident.

Third raffle winner was a Palestinian national. “I’ve been a lucky person all my life but winning AED100,000 with Mahzooz in just my sixth attempt has made me believe I’m truly living a charmed life,” said Abdelrehem, 32.

The 32-year-old bank cashier, who grew up in Ajman, revealed his plan. “First, I’ll pay off some debts and help my brother financially. Then, I’ll buy myself some new clothes and accessories and finally, I’ll start a small business and get married now that I’m financially well off. Winning with Mahzooz has given me options I didn’t have before,” Abdelrehem was quoted as saying.

All three winners said they will continue to participate in Mahzooz and aim for the Grand Draw’s AED10 million top prize.