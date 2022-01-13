Latest News

‘Health break’: Isko suspends online and in-person classes in Manila

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Manila Mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno suspended online and face-to-face classes at all levels in the city from January 14 to 21, 2022.

The move covers both private and public schools as a “health break” amid recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a press conference, Moreno said: “The City of Manila is declaring a health break starting January 14 to January 21, 2022. Walang pasok, online or physical classes in all levels. Para magka-health break naman, mabawasan ang anxiety ng mga guro, magulang at estudyante.”

This, as the Department of Education announced Thursday that it will allow its local officers to suspend classes based on their reliable assessment of the health status of their teachers and learners.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Department of Migrant Workers may start operations by 2023, says POEA

24 mins ago

Asteroid bigger than Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to fly over UAE

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi residents can now book medical check-ups for visas through SEHA app

4 hours ago

UAE extends distance learning until January 21

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button