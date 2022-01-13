‘Health break’: Isko suspends online and in-person classes in Manila

Manila Mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno suspended online and face-to-face classes at all levels in the city from January 14 to 21, 2022.

The move covers both private and public schools as a “health break” amid recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a press conference, Moreno said: “The City of Manila is declaring a health break starting January 14 to January 21, 2022. Walang pasok, online or physical classes in all levels. Para magka-health break naman, mabawasan ang anxiety ng mga guro, magulang at estudyante.”

This, as the Department of Education announced Thursday that it will allow its local officers to suspend classes based on their reliable assessment of the health status of their teachers and learners.