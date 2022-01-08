People in UAE urged not to disclose banking info to callers

The Police and banks in UAE have urged people not to disclose banking info to callers following an increase in fraud cases.

Security agencies have also intensified efforts to warn residents against disclosing their personal information to callers.

In past two years, authorities said such cases have increased as multiple gangs are operating networks inside and outside the country.

According to top officials at Dubai Police and the northern Emirates, the phone scams are one of the most serious threats facing customers. They said fraudsters impersonate as bank employees to obtain personal information and steal money.

Captain Abdullah Al Shehi, deputy director of the Cyber Crimes Department at Dubai Police, said scammers are now targeting older people by posing as police officers or government representatives and “banks, police or government officials do not ask for personal data related to bank accounts over the phone.”

Residents have been asked not to respond to text messages, which contain warnings that their card could be blocked if they don’t update their account details by providing their debit card number and PIN.

Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at Dubai Police, said criminals are using new methods to steal cash.