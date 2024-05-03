Xian Lim confirms he’s dating Iris Lee

Actor Xian Lim has confirmed his relationship with Filipino-Chinese film producer Iris Lee after months of speculation. In an interview with Esquire Philippines, Lim straightforwardly stated that he and Lee are dating.

Lim addressed rumors about his relationship status, affirming, “Yes, I’m seeing Iris. Just to clear everything, to clear all the speculations. We are seeing each other and we are very happy.”

He highlighted Lee’s filmmaking talents, acknowledging her as his producer and creative partner. Lim clarified that their relationship began after his breakup with actress Kim Chiu and denied any involvement of a third party in their previous relationship.

“These are the things that I want to clarify. Number one: that there was a third party (involved in the breakup with Chiu). There’s no third party. That’s it. That plain and simple,” he stated.

Lim also addressed false rumors surrounding their relationship, including speculation about marriage and cohabitation. He expressed disappointment at the spread of such narratives and defended Lee from unwarranted criticism.

“Ang busy-busy ni Iris, ang busy-busy ko [Iris was so busy, and so am I]. She has a lot on her plate, and I have a lot on my plate. And, you know, she doesn’t deserve all that flak. We don’t deserve that because all the things na people are saying, there’s no truth to any of it,” he commented.

The actor-producer’s confirmation comes after months of speculation fueled by sightings of the couple attending events together and working on projects such as “Hello, Universe!,” “Deleter,” and “Bird Day.”

Xian Lim and Kim Chiu confirmed their split in December 2023 after being together for 12 years. In the same interview, Lim described their relationship as beautiful and emphasized the mutual effort that sustained it for over a decade.