Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two arrested for scam to steal money from UAE bank accounts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Two people were arrested in a scam of stealing money from bank accounts in the UAE after obtaining the bank details of people illegally.

According to the Abu Dhabi Police, it arrested the Asian men in coordination with Ajman Police after receiving several complaints from residents.

RELATED STORY: Phone scam lures woman into getting AED 160,000 loan

The police also seized from the men a number of mobile phones, money as well as SIM cards which were used to trap the victims through fraud and deception.

Director of the Criminal Security Sector, Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, said the force will monitor “people trying to challenge security and taking people’s money through fraudulent means.”

Al Rashidi said the force will pursue these “criminal gangs wherever they might be so they are prosecuted and get tough punishments they deserve according to the law.”

READ ON: UAE authorities nab trio responsible for AED 2.8M phone scams

Director of the directorate of Criminal Investigations at Abu Dhabi Police, Colonel Rashid Khalaf Al Dhaheri, has warned people not to “fall prey to these gangs.”
He said the fraudsters use a modus operandi to pretend as bank officials to steal their money from accounts and credit cards.

The authorities have advised people not to respond to unknown phone calls, maintain the confidentiality of their personal and financial information and to report such cases immediately. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Visiting Abu Dhabi? Here are steps to verify international vaccination certificates

6 hours ago

KNOW THE LAW: Parents abusing children to face jail, AED50,000 fine in UAE

6 hours ago

BREAKING: Manila Mayor Isko Moreno tests positive for COVID-19

7 hours ago

PH confirms first case of Lambda variant

9 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button