Two arrested for scam to steal money from UAE bank accounts

Two people were arrested in a scam of stealing money from bank accounts in the UAE after obtaining the bank details of people illegally.

According to the Abu Dhabi Police, it arrested the Asian men in coordination with Ajman Police after receiving several complaints from residents.

The police also seized from the men a number of mobile phones, money as well as SIM cards which were used to trap the victims through fraud and deception.

Director of the Criminal Security Sector, Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, said the force will monitor “people trying to challenge security and taking people’s money through fraudulent means.”

Al Rashidi said the force will pursue these “criminal gangs wherever they might be so they are prosecuted and get tough punishments they deserve according to the law.”

Director of the directorate of Criminal Investigations at Abu Dhabi Police, Colonel Rashid Khalaf Al Dhaheri, has warned people not to “fall prey to these gangs.”

He said the fraudsters use a modus operandi to pretend as bank officials to steal their money from accounts and credit cards.

The authorities have advised people not to respond to unknown phone calls, maintain the confidentiality of their personal and financial information and to report such cases immediately. (AW)