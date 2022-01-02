Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikh Zayed Festival sets three Guinness World Records with largest 40-minute fireworks display

(WAM) — Sheikh Zayed Festival set three Guinness World Records in volume, duration and form, offering visitors an exceptional experience within the first minutes of the New Year.

The Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, held in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, has lined up a series of world-class folkloric and entertainment events and performances as part of its New Year celebrations.

The festival hosted a series of outstanding events and shows to welcome 2022, on top of which was the largest 40-minute fireworks display.

The festival also organised a gigantic drone show that will hover over the skies of Al Wathba, organised under the theme “WELCOME 2022” and using 2,022 drones. This was the first show of its kind and magnitude in the world.

The celebrations included a musical concert for the “Voice of the United Arab Emirates”, Aida Al Menhali, who sang several of his most popular songs.

The celebration also included many special events and shows for children, including theatre shows and circus performances, fun games at Funfair City, and entertainment activities at Al Forsan International Sports Resort, among many more activities that started from 16:00 to 1:00.

The pavilions of the participating countries were celebrated through various carnival entertainment performances, international art and cultural shows that roam around the festival’s areas, providing a joyful and thrilling experience to visitors, turning the festival into an international art carnival to celebrate the New Year.

Visitors could walk between the various pavilions and enjoy the colourful folkloric arts and crafts, the traditional songs and dances of the participating countries performed by specialised artists and performers in their traditional costumes and on the various international stages at the pavilions.

This year, the festival had a thrilling list of major entertainment events and performances ranging from heritage shows, educational and entertainment activities, including celebrations of the International Civilisation Parade, New Year celebrations and other events that suited the whole family.

