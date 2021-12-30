Latest News

No aged-based restrictions: Philippines to stay under Alert Level 2 until Jan. 15

Malacañang announced that the entire country will stay under Alert Level 2 from January 1-15.

This, amid the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and the threat of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, approved the recommendation to maintain all provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities under Alert Level 2 from January 1, 2022 to January 15, 2022,” Acting Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said in a statement.

No aged-based restrictions are being implemented in areas under Alert Level 2.

Most business operations are also open subject to minimum health protocols.

Nograles added that the IATF will shift the alert level when they see a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases.

There are four detected Omicron COVID-19 cases in the country.

