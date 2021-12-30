Dubai to implement ‘one insurance’ policy for gov’t employees

All government employees of Dubai will get one insurance only.

This follows as Dubai authorities have unified all government health insurance systems under one umbrella called ‘Enaya’ to cover all government insurance schemes, including Saada.

There will be one insurance for all Dubai government employees and the beneficiaries of Enaya include citizens of Dubai who do not benefit from any other government insurance.

The dependency within the health insurance programme for Dubai government employees includes wives; sons up to 24 years old; daughters till they get married or employed; and parents for Emiratis and for expats wife and three children under the age of 21.

The unification is aimed at providing “advanced integrated care and high-quality medical services” and Enaya features two service providers: Neuron Insurance and Almadallah Healthcare Management.

The benefits include comprehensive coverage for maternity to provide healthcare for expectant mothers and their children from the beginning of the pregnancy period until after birth and unlike other insurance programmes, there is no waiting period for this entitlement.