Dubai announces Metro timings, free public parking for New Year 

The public parking has been made free in Dubai on January 1 while the authorities have also announced new Metro timings.

except for multi-level terminals, all public parking spaces in Dubai will be free to use on Saturday, January 1.

As December 31 falls on a Friday, parking will be free and residents and tourists in Dubai can park their vehicles for free for two days straight.

Meanwhile, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has also announced timings for public transport and Red and Green Lines of

Dubai Metro will be operating around the clock on New Year’s Eve and day.

The services will start at 8am on Friday, December 31, and go on till 2.15am on January 2 without a break and on Sunday, the metro will operate from 8am to 1.15am.

The Dubai Tram will be in service on Friday, December 31, from 9am till 1am on January 2 and on Sunday, the tram shall be in service from 9am to 1am.

Buses in main stations, including Gold Souq, will operate from 4.50am to 1.22am; and Al Ghubaiba from 4.26am to 12.57am and at Sub-stations, including Satwa, the buses will run from 4.45am to 11.50pm, except for Route C01, which will be operating around the clock. Al Qusais Bus Station will be in service from 4.50am to 12.04am; Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.02am to 11.30pm; and Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 11.47pm.

For inter-city buses and commercial coaches, main stations like Al Ghubaiba will operate from 6.40am to 10.20pm; Union Square from 4.25am to 12.15 am; Deira City Centre from 6.40am to 11.30pm; Al Sabkha from 6.30am to 10.30pm; Etisalat Metro Station from 6am to 9pm; Abu Hail Metro Station from 6.30am to 10.35pm; and Hatta Station from 5.30am to 9.30 pm.

Also, all inbound trips from Expo Rider Dubai Stations will be suspended at 10pm on December 31, while inbound trips from Expo Rider Intercity Stations will be suspended at 8pm.