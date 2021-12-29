Optimism among Filipinos reach 93% for 2022

The level of optimism has risen among Filipinos as the Social Weather Stations (SWS ) survey showed 93% people remain hopeful about New Year.

This even amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the result of SWS poll, conducted last December 12 to 16, is slightly higher than the 91% for the same period last year.

The 2020 and 2021 poll results are slightly lower than 96% recorded in pre-COVID-19 year of 2019 as 2021 survey showed that 7% of Filipinos will enter the New Year with fear, a figure that remained unchanged from 2020.

The question posed by SWS was “Ang darating na taon ba ay inyong sasalubungin nang may pag-asa o may pangamba?”

The survey showed highest hope rating was recorded in Metro Manila at 95%, followed by Balance Luzon and Mindanao which are both at 93% and Visayas at 90% and hope increased in Metro Manila (from 90% in 2020 to 95% in 2021), Balance Luzon (from 92% to 93%) and Visayas (from 88% to 90%), but it stayed at 93% in Mindanao.

The number of hopefuls across all educational groups also increased, with hope among elementary graduates at 90% in 2021 from 89% in 2020, among junior high school graduates at 94% from 92%, and among college graduates at 98% from 94%.

The December 2021 SWS non-commissioned poll was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,440 individuals aged 18 years old and above nationwide. The sample was split into 360 individuals each in Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao. (AW)