Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Optimism among Filipinos reach 93% for 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The level of optimism has risen among Filipinos as the Social Weather Stations (SWS ) survey showed 93% people remain hopeful about New Year.

This even amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the result of SWS poll, conducted last December 12 to 16, is slightly higher than the 91% for the same period last year.

RELATED STORY: 140K returning overseas Filipinos arrive in PH during holidays – BI

The 2020 and 2021 poll results are slightly lower than 96% recorded in pre-COVID-19 year of 2019 as 2021 survey showed that 7% of Filipinos will enter the New Year with fear, a figure that remained unchanged from 2020.

The question posed by SWS was “Ang darating na taon ba ay inyong sasalubungin nang may pag-asa o may pangamba?”

The survey showed highest hope rating was recorded in Metro Manila at 95%, followed by Balance Luzon and Mindanao which are both at 93% and Visayas at 90% and hope increased in Metro Manila (from 90% in 2020 to 95% in 2021), Balance Luzon (from 92% to 93%) and Visayas (from 88% to 90%), but it stayed at 93% in Mindanao.

READ ON: New workweek: Filipinos in UAE hopeful for Sat-Sun weekend

The number of hopefuls across all educational groups also increased, with hope among elementary graduates at 90% in 2021 from 89% in 2020, among junior high school graduates at 94% from 92%, and among college graduates at 98% from 94%.

The December 2021 SWS non-commissioned poll was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,440 individuals aged 18 years old and above nationwide. The sample was split into 360 individuals each in Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE exceeds 2,000 cases in past 24 hours, active cases now over 11,000

36 mins ago

Speed limit on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road restricted to 120 km/h

42 mins ago

Cook gets 5 years jail in Dubai in drug abuse case

48 mins ago

Abu Dhabi bans trucks, labour buses for 24 hours on New Year’s Eve

55 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button