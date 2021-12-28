Husband of 4th Omicron case tests positive for COVID-19

The husband of the country’s 4th detected case of the highly transmissible Omicron COVID-19 variant also tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire made the report on Tuesday.

The husband is 37 years old and they have been isolated for 10 days. They will be retested again based on existing protocols.

It’s unclear if the man was also infected with the Omicron variant.

The 4th omicron variant case, is a 38-year old female who entered the country from the USA on December 10. She was aboard Philippine Airlines flight PR 127.

Contact tracing is underway for her close contacts in the plane.

The case’s household members are also isolated following the detection of the new variant. (TDT)