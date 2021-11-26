Latest News

WATCH: Police dismantle gang who buried 1.4 tons of illegal drugs in Dubai

Dubai Police have busted a drug syndicate composed of 91 members who were responsible for burying 1.4 tons of illegal drugs in a number of locations in Dubai. 

The seized drugs and psychotropic substances have an estimated street value of AED 176 million.

The police were tipped off that an international criminal syndicate was using social media platforms to promote narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances inside the country. 

Following this, several field teams were constituted to investigate the syndicate’s “illegal activities and locate their accomplices.”

Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, encouraged members of the public to report cybercriminals and suspicious activities online to their anti-cybercrime platform: www.ecrime.ae.

He urged social media users to remain vigilant when using these platforms and not fall prey to “online cybercriminals and drug dealers.”

Watch Dubai Police’s drug sting operations that led to the arrest of the suspects:

