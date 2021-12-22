Sharjah schools to have three learning models this 2022, in shift to three-day weekend

The schools in Sharjah have been given an option to run online as well as extra offline classes to make up for loss under new weekend timings.

A Sharjah is moving to a four-day workweek from 2022, schools have been given the option to follow one of several models to make up for the loss of an academic day every week.

The schools will remain shut on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from the new year which means pupils will lose out on one academic day per week.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has said to make up for this, schools can increase daily timings. hold online classes after school hours, or add one extra week to the academic year.

Private schools can increase the length of the school day and modify their study schedules and class duration as they see fit. The number of classes for each subject must not be reduced.

Schools can hold a maximum of three hours of e-classes per week and are allowed a maximum of seven days to add to the academic year.

The extra week to the academic year can be done from the flexible holiday week granted to schools or by extending the school year for an additional week before the start of the summer vacation. (AW)