Moderna says booster dose effective vs. Omicron variant

Vaccine manufacturer Moderna reports that an additional dose of its vaccine is found to be effective against the Omicron variant.

The company said that the booster shot will serve as the first line of defense against the fast-spreading variant.

RELATED STORY: Pfizer, Moderna mRNA COVID-19 effective booster doses – study

Moderna adds that they will continue to develop a vaccine against Omicron and will start the clinical trials next year.

“What we have available right now is 1273,” Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer said in an interview.

“It’s highly effective, and it’s extremely safe. I think it will protect people through the coming holiday period and through these winter months, when we’re going to see the most severe pressure of Omicron,” he added.

READ ON: Big Pharmas BioNTech, Moderna begin steps to create booster to counter Omicron variant

Moderna said that the current two doses will not be enough to neutralize the new variant.

A 100-microgram booster – the same strength as the original shots – drove neutralizing antibodies to more than 80 times pre-boost levels according to a Reuters report. (TDT)

