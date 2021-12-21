LOOK: OFWs at NAIA receive special gift hampers in spirit of Filipino Christmas

OFWs and returning Filipinos who recently went back home to the Philippines were given special surprises this Christmas season.

At NAIA, OFWs were welcomed with special gift hampers together with their luggage at the baggage carousels to make their much-anticipated reunion with their families extra special.

They were greeted with the “Atin ang Masaganang Pasko” celebration, an initiative led by Globe Telecom, to make their Pinoy Christmas more memorable.

Upon setting foot at the arrival lobby of NAIA Terminals 1 and 2, they were greeted by a choir performing festive Christmas carols and songs, putting them in the merriest mood.

At the Globe Prepaid booth area, they received a special bayong each, containing Filipino food and snacks they surely missed, and a sanitation kit that included wipes, alcohol and a face mask to keep them safe.

The company said that all OFWs who purchased a Globe Prepaid Traveler 5G SIM or Call Card from November 18 to December 31 will get the chance to win exciting prizes through a raffle draw.

Five winners stand a chance to take home pangkabuhayan showcases to their families: two lucky winners will win a Load Business package that contains an Oppo15 phone with a retailer SIM kit; two winners will take home a Huawei Matepad T10 with preloaded SIM 250 to help them start an online business; and the grand winner will get P20,000 worth of Puregold Paninda package. The winners will be announced on January 3, 2022. (AW)