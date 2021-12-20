WATCH: Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Sana Ngayong Pasko’ dedicated to Filipinos spending Christmas away from loved ones

Filipino singer Sarah Geronimo dedicated her song to Christmas lovers.

The singer turned emotional while singing a Christmas song during her virtual concert “Christmas with the G’s”.

Geronimo said Christmas is “indeed the happiest time of the year but unfortunately, some people will not be having a joyful celebration like others.”

She said, ” Marami sa mga kapwa natin ang nawalan ng mahal sa buhay, ng trabaho, ng pag-asa, ng inspirasyon. There are also people who are away from their families this holiday season.”

Watch a clip of her performance here: