Imee Marcos says she’s ‘open minded’ in granting ABS-CBN franchise

Senator Imee Marcos says that she is open to granting a new franchise to television giant ABS-CBN.

Imee said that she had a “very congenial working relationship” with Federico “Piki” Lopez, chairman and CEO of Energy Development Corporation, back when she was Ilocos Norte governor.

“It’s very curious, I’m very open minded on this. I have experienced working with Piki Lopez in EDC, the biggest investor in Ilocos Norte when I was governor. I had no problems at all,” Imee said.

The senator said that she and her brother, presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos have talked about ABS-CBN in the past.

“There was a bit of a back and forth between my brother and I and he said ‘These are our enemies, surely you don’t want them in the province’. Tapos, sabi ko, ‘Yeah, but you know, I’ve asked them for everything–help for the schools, help for the supply chains of the farmers… and every single thing, they’ve said yes to,” Imee said.

She also does not see a problem granting a franchise if all the issues have been resolved.

“To my mind, under the new construct defined by law, and all the problems have already been revealed, once it solves all that, para sa ‘kin, walang problema buksan yan, first 100 days para makita na natin,” she said. (TDT)