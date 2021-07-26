Duterte slams ABS-CBN anew in his final SONA

President Rodrigo Duterte is not yet finished against ABS-CBN.

In his final State of the Nation Address, Duterte said that he does not have any problem with the network even if ABS-CBN printed garbage against her daughter Sara.

Duterte accused the Kapamilya network of painting Sara as a ‘drug trafficker’.

RELATED STORY: ABS-CBN marks first year without franchise

The chief executive also claimed that ABS-CBN still owes the government billions of pesos due to unpaid taxes but this has been repeatedly disputed by various government agencies last year.

“They are cheating the government by the billions in taxes. And they still want that frequency because ‘yan ang pinag-aawayan,” he said.

READ ON: ABS-CBN posts Php13.53B loss in revenues due to shutdown

Duterte said that he is willing to grant the frequency of ABS-CBN to an honest Filipino.

“I will give it to a Filipino na gustong gumawa ng tama and pay,” he said.

At least 70 lawmakers denied ABS-CBN’s 25 year-franchise renewal bid on 2020. (TDT)