Robredo pushes for more flights to Siargao due to stranded tourists 

Photos from AFP Eastern Mindanao Command

The Office of the Vice President continues to coordinate with local airlines to boost flights to and from Siargao to help stranded and affected tourists on the island. 

Vice President Leni Robredo id: “Wala pa masyadong dumadating na tulong doon. Maraming mga turista ang stranded kaya magtatawag po kami ngayon sa mga airlines na kung puwede padagdagan ang flights.”

She added that flights are still limited due to the pandemic and health restrictions.

“Walang kuryente. Malapit na silang maubusan ng pagkain. Nabasa ‘yung lahat na bigas na prepositioned sana,” she added.

“The trip was a challenge because all communication lines are still down in these places and there are still many places that are hard to reach,” Robredo said.

