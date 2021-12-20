After Odette, new LPA spotted in Mindanao

Another brewing low pressure area is now being monitored by the state weather bureau PAGASA on Monday.

The low-pressure area was located 2,300 kilometers east of Mindanao.

The agency adds that the low pressure area has low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

“For now, the disturbance may enter PAR Wed or Thu & bring rainy weather over the eastern part of Mindanao this Christmas weekend as an LPA. Continue monitoring,” ABS-CBN meteorologist Ariel Rojas said in a tweet.

In its daily bulletin, PAGASA said Cagayan Valley and Aurora may experience scattered rainshowers due to the shear line while Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region will experience isolated rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan. (TDT)