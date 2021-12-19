Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE announces official New Year’s Holiday for federal government

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

(WAM) — The New Year holiday for all ministries and federal entities has been announced as Saturday, 1st January, 2022, with official duty to resume on Monday, 3rd January.

The announcement was made Sunday in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and is based on the new weekday work system in the federal government sector.

The Authority extended its congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the country’s citizens and residents, on the occasion.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

MOHRE announces private sector holiday for 2022 New Year’s celebrations

9 mins ago

COVID-19: Abu Dhabi begins EDE entry scanning at Ghantoot checkpoint

37 mins ago

Alarm raised over possible COVID-19 spread as thousands of residents cram into evacuation centers after Typhoon Odette

50 mins ago

Global Village to ring in New Year with eight musical fireworks, cultural events

54 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button