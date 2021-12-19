Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Alarm raised over possible COVID-19 spread as thousands of residents cram into evacuation centers after Typhoon Odette

Experts have raised an alarm over a possible surge in infections in the Visayas and Mindanao.

This follows as Typhoon Odette forced hundreds of thousands to evacuation centres, which increased their risk of exposure to the virus.

Dr. Tony Leachon, a former adviser to the government’s COVID-19 response, warned Sunday of a possible surge in infections stating that it is important to monitor the situation in the “country’s two major island groups in the coming weeks” while noting the low vaccination rates there.

“Puwede kang magkaroon ng violation ng social distancing measures, kasi kung nasa evacuation centers sila, hindi natin masisisi kung ang sanitation at face mask ay hindi kumpleto,” said Dr. Leachon. (AW)

