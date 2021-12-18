Saudi’s Musaned portal suspends visa requests for Filipino domestic workers

The Musaned portal of the Saudi government has suspended visa requests for Filipino domestic workers.

The portal under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development suspended all requests to issue visas for Filipino domestic workers effective from this week

Officials of a number of local recruitment offices have confirmed this development which came after the Philippines Ministry of Labor recently suspended temporarily sending of its domestic workers to Saudi Arabia.

The Musaned has frozen all applications for new labor contracts and visas of Filipino domestic workers for the last five days and this will be opened only if the Philippines reconsider the decision to send workers.

The cost of bringing in Filipino domestic workers ranged between SR21,000 and SR22,000 and it included value-added tax. The cost of transfer of service of a domestic worker between two employers ranges between SR25000 and SR30000.

According to the Philippines embassy in Riyadh the suspension of the recruitment process was consequent to the adoption of the new regulations issued by the Ministry of Labor. (AW)