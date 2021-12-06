Recruitment offices in Saudi Arabia halt hiring of Filipino domestic workers

The recruitment of Filipino domestic workers has been suspended in Saudi Arabia after new regulations were issued by the Philippines.

Recruitment offices in Saudi Arabia have halted hiring since last Sunday after a decision by the Ministry of Labor of the Philippines to suspend sending domestic workers.

Last week, the recruitment offices had received a letter from the Philippines Embassy informing them about the suspension.

The embassy noted the suspension has come after the adoption of the new regulations issued by the Ministry of Labor governing the contractual relationship between Filipino domestic workers and their foreign employers.

The Saudi recruitment offices however do not have any idea about the time when the temporary suspensions will be lifted. (AW)