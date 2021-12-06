Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Recruitment offices in Saudi Arabia halt hiring of Filipino domestic workers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The recruitment of Filipino domestic workers has been suspended in Saudi Arabia after new regulations were issued by the Philippines.

Recruitment offices in Saudi Arabia have halted hiring since last Sunday after a decision by the Ministry of Labor of the Philippines to suspend sending domestic workers.

RELATED STORY: PH to issue fresh guidelines for HSW deployment to Saudi Arabia

Last week, the recruitment offices had received a letter from the Philippines Embassy informing them about the suspension.

The embassy noted the suspension has come after the adoption of the new regulations issued by the Ministry of Labor governing the contractual relationship between Filipino domestic workers and their foreign employers.

READ ON: PH temporarily halts deployment of household workers to Saudi Arabia 

The Saudi recruitment offices however do not have any idea about the time when the temporary suspensions will be lifted. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippines may extend shelf life of COVID-19 vaccines

59 mins ago

Vehicles parked on ‘Right-of-Way’ to be impounded in Dubai

1 hour ago

WATCH: AED50bn Railway Programme to help ease travel in UAE

1 hour ago

BTS takes a break to spend time with families during holidays

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button