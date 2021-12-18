Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OWWA: 13K OFWS now in quarantine hotels, stretching resources

Staff Report

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA says that the influx of returning Overseas Filipino Workers is stretching the quarantine hotel limit and resources of the agency.

OWWA Cheif Hans Cacdac said that some 12,800 OFWs are now being accommodated in available quarantine facilities.

Cacdac said that the OFWs are staying in 212 hotel facilities.

“There is no question that the Covid-19 pandemic has stretched our resources,” Cacdac said in a briefing.

OFWs are required to undergo quarantine from 3-7 days depending on their vaccination status and country of destination.

OFWs from the red list category will have to undergo a two-week quarantine due to the presence of the Omicron variant.

OWWA has projected that around 80,000 OFWs are expected to arrive in the country this month due to the holiday season. (TDT)

