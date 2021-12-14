OWWA admits quarantine hotels for OFWs now at critical levels

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA admits that quarantine hotels accommodating returning Filipinos are now nearing critical levels.

In an interview with OWWA chief Hans Cacdac, the number of arriving OFWs returning to the country is averaging 3,000 daily.

“Malapit na tayo mag 14 to 15,000 and that 14 to 15,000 could come in just a day, kaya naghahanap na tayo ng mga quarantine facilities outside NCR,” Cacdac said.

So far, 12,500 OFWs are currently staying in almost 200 quarantine hotels in Metro Manila.

“So we are back in Region 4A we are covering the whole range of hotels kung puro 5 star lang hindi magkakasya kung budget hotels hindi rin sila magkakasya,” Cacdac added.

OWWA is also pushing for shorter quarantines for fully vaccinated OFWs.

“Napupuno ang hotels. It’s a bit more stressful for OFWs bakasyunista na sila with their families so dapat they should be with families,” Cacdac said.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Joanna Candelaria, a Dubai OFW availed a flight bound for Cebu even if she is returning home to Pangasinan.

“7th day pa po ako makakalabas kasi sabi 5th day pa ang test so umiksi na po ang bakasyon pero so far inisip ko okay lang ang inuwi ko ang family iba pa rin kasi ang Christmas kasi doon,” the OFW said.

The government is spending 30 million per day for the accommodation of OFWs in quarantine facilities. (AW)