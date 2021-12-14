Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OWWA spends at least Php 18B for OFW repatriation during pandemic

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA says that the government has so far spent P18 billion for the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers.

OWWA Chief Hans Cacdac said that the agency is spending Php 30 million a day for the accommodation of returning Filipinos.

Apart from accommodation, the government is also shouldering the food and transportation expenses of OFWs.

The government has also extended financial assistance to over 540,000 OFWs amounting to Php 5.4 billion.

OWWA adds that the one time cash assistance will continue in January due to backlogs. (TDT)

