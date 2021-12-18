OFWs urged to attend virtual simbang gabi in UAE

An official of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia (AVOSA) is urging Filipinos in the Middle East to attend the virtual ‘Simbang Gabi’ in the United Arab Emirates.

AVOSA vicar general Father Troy De Los Santos invites Filipinos in Abu Dhabi and Ruwais to attend the masses at St. Joseph’s Cathedral.

In an Abante report, this year’s theme is Nabatid na tema ng Simbang Gabi 2021 sa UAE ang ‘Pasko: Pagmamahalan, Pagbibigayan, at Paglalakbay Tungo Kay Kristo’.

Rommel Pangilinan, social media director of ‘Katolikong Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi’ vows that they will try to keep the ‘Simbang Gabi’ tradition alive amid the restrictions brought by the pandemic. (TDT)