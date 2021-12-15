Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai, Abu Dhabi to mark second year of virtual Simbang Gabi tonight, December 15

Rommel Pangilinan, social media director of Katolikong Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi (left) aids Rev. Fr. Troy de los Santos, OFM Cap., Vicar General of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia to stream the holy mass to thousands of viewers in the UAE through Facebook.

Thousands of Filipino faithful will collectively take part in virtual gatherings tonight, December 15, as the Simbang Gabi celebrations in the UAE will be live streamed for the second year in a row.

In Abu Dhabi, St. Joseph’s Cathedral has announced that the annual Simbang Gabi celebrations will also be held online starting from December 15 onwards at 7:30 pm that will be livestreamed through the Katolikong Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/katolikongpinoysaabudhabi

Rommel Pangilinan, social media director of Katolikong Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi stated that the celebrations will be held in the Assisi hall and that only individuals who will perform their duties in the church will be allowed within the premises.

“Sa simbahan na gagawin (ang simbang gabi), pero limited na tao lamang ang nasa loob. Mga gagalaw lamang para sa misa,” said Pangilinan.

Meanwhile in Dubai, St. Mary’s Church will begin their live stream from 7:30 to 8:00 pm with a few activities.

The official Simbang Gabi celebration will begin at 8:00 pm on their Facebook page of SMC Filipino: https://www.facebook.com/smcfilipino

“Mga kapatid, mamayang gabi na po! Save the date and set the alarm! Online po lamang tayo, mga kapatid. Wala po muna tayong face to face Simbang Gabi ngayong taon,” read the message on SMC Filipino’s Facebook page.

Fr. Leny Escalada, spiritual director of the Filipino community in Dubai, underscored the importance of preparing oneself

“Magkakaroon po tayo ng Simbang Gabi. Siyam na gabi ng paghahanda ng ating puso at isipan, paghahanda ng ating buhay. Siyam na gabi ng panalangin. Siyam na gabi ng pagninilay sa pag-ibig ng Diyos,” said Fr. Escalada.

