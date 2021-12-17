Latest News

Maid , 4-year-old child drown in RAK swimming pool

A four-year-old child from Abu Dhabi and an African maid drowned in a swimming pool in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday evening.

The two victims had gone there with a family for vacation and recreation in Ras Al Khaimah, before the tragedy occurred.

A specialised medical team tried to revive both victims by first aid and resuscitation but to no avail.

The two victims were transferred by the National Ambulance at about 9:00 pm on Wednesday, as the child was sent to Saqr Hospital, and the maid to Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, the sources added.

The two were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

