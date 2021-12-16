Robredo says top gov’t officials must be present in calamities

Vice President Leni Robredo said that top government officials must be present amid Typhoon Odette.

Robredo said this could boost the morale of the public who are experiencing calamities.

The vice president added that it will be easier to coordinate with the private sector if top-ranking officials will be on the ground.

“Nakakalakas siya ng loob na una, ‘yung number one na mensahe na binibigay mo na hindi sila papabayaan. ‘Yung number 2 na ‘pag nandun ka, maraming pwedeng gawin,” Robredo told reporters in a vaccination drive in Pasay.

“Maraming pwedeng mangyari, pwede mong kausapin ‘yung mga agencies na kinakailanganan ng tulong na pumunta na. Tapos ‘yung private sector, ‘pag nakita niya na nandoon ka, tapos humingi ka sa kanila ng tulong, mas madali din silang tumulong kasi alam nila na alam mo ang situation on the ground,” she added.

Robredo said that she wants to

immediately visit calamity stricken areas.

“Kaya hindi ako nakukuntento na hindi ako mismo ‘yung bumababa. Hindi ako nakukuntento na binibigyan lang ako ng report, kasi paminsan ‘yung report hindi niya naka-capture yung tunay na sitwasyon. So ako, lahat ng sakuna, almost all na sakuna pinuntahan ko,” Robredo explained.

“Na-limit lang talaga ako during the pandemic. Kasi during the pandemic kung naalala niyo, marami ‘yung mga lindol, ‘yun ‘yung mga hindi ko napuntahan. Pero before the pandemic, halos lahat na bagyo, halos lahat na lindol, halos lahat na volcanic eruption, ako mismo ‘yung nandun,” she added.

Malacañang issued a statement appearing to respond to Robredo’s observation.

“All hands are on deck in government’s quick response as Typhoon Odette made landfall this afternoon,” Robredo said.