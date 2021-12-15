Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Yahoo ranks Manny Pacquiao as Philippines’ top 2021 newsmaker

Staff Report

Senator Manny Pacquiao ranked first in Yahoo’s 2021 newsmakers in the Philippines.

His retirement from boxing alongside his decision to run for president have placed him at the top of the list of Yahoo Philippines’ search results.

Known as the “Pambansang Kamao”, he is also among the most searched personalities and topics in the country.

RELATED STORY: Pacquiao vows to build hospital for ex-OFWs, family members if he wins PH presidency

Besides being Yahoo’s number one newsmaker for the year, Pacquiao is also the most searched athlete in 2021, followed by Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

The results released by Yahoo are as follows:

TOP NEWSY TERMS/NEWSMAKERS:

1. Manny Pacquiao
2. Taal Volcano
3. Ferdinand Marcos
4. Hidilyn Diaz
5. Rodrigo Duterte
6. Benigno Aquino III
7. Sara Duterte-Carpio
8. Maria Ressa
9. Typhoon Maring
10. Philippine Air Force C-130 crash

MOST SEARCHED ATHLETES/SPORTSPERSONS:

1. Manny Pacquiao
2. Hidilyn Diaz
3. Kai Sotto
4. Efren Bata Reyes
5. Yuka Saso
6. Alex Eala
7. Nesthy Petecio
8. Carlos Yulo
9. Carlo Paalam
10. Eumir Marcial

