Pacquiao vows to build hospital for ex-OFWs, family members if he wins PH presidency

Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao said that five of his billionaire friends have pledged to invest in the Philippines should he win in the next year’s polls.

Pacquiao said these businesses will employ all Filipino workers.

“Iba-iba eh (yung business concept), pero marami silang maibibigay na trabaho… Ang maganda dito sa mga kaibigan ko, ang gusto nila, pag d ito yung investment nila, gusto nila Pilipino lang lahat (ng manggagawa),” Pacquiao said.

“At least minimum of five na ma-invite ko na mga investor na mag-invest sa ating bansa. At hindi lang ‘yan, kundi, palalakasin natin ‘yung small and medium enterprises para makapagbigay ng milyon-milyong trabaho sa mga Pilipino,” he added.

Pacquiao said the investments will help address the problem of underemployment in the Philippines.

“Ang goal ko kasi, ang trabaho maghanap ng tao, hindi tao ang maghanap ng trabaho. Para pagdating ng panahon, yung mga kababayan natin… na nagta-trabaho sa ibang bansa, napilitan lang mag-trabaho sa ibang bansa para maka-survive sa buhay, na gusto nang bumalik dito, pwede na silang magtrabaho dito,” he said.

He also said that he would like to construct a hospital to cater to former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.