Woman in UAE jailed for stabbing mother-in-law

A local Court in UAE sentenced a woman to a year-long jail term for stabbing her mother-in-law when the latter was asleep.

The 21-year-old Arab woman was sentenced by the Ajman court for premeditated attempt to murder and the court also ordered her deportation at the end of the jail term.

The woman stabbed the victim four times with a knife following which the victim’s son intervened to save his mother.

The police said the wife of the victim’s son decided to kill her mother-in-law due to differences between them and stabbed her in different parts of body. The woman screamed and called her son who rushed for her help.

They all lived in the same apartment in Ajman.

The son told the Public Prosecution’s investigations team that he was sleeping in his room when he heard his mother screaming. As soon as he rushed to her room, he saw his wife standing next to his bleeding mother and called the ambulance and the police.

Later the victim told the investigators she was surprised by a pain in her back and when she turned, she found the accused stabbing her with a knife. The accused has confessed to the crime. (AW)