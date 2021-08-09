Man stabbed two people in Ras Al Khaimah over unpaid loan

A man was apprehended at the Ras Al Khaimah airport for trying to leave the UAE after stabbing two people.

According to police, the Asian suspect attacked two men during an argument leaving them badly wounded. The victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment, reported Khaleej Times.

Director of the Criminal Investigations Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brig. Gen Ahmed Al Mansoori, said an unpaid loan was the motive behind the crime.

Airport staff grew suspicious of the man after they saw bloodstains on his clothes.

Police said he tried to board a flight to his home country after committing the crime.

When cornered by the authorities, the man admitted that he attempted to kill two people before heading to the airport.

He said that one of the victims had borrowed a sum of money from him and did not return it which prompted him to plan the stabbing.

He had however booked a ticket before undertaking his plan three hours before he was to fly to his home country.

Police said that based on this preliminary investigation legal procedures are in progress.