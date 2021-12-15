Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Emirates Schools Establishment denies reports on school timings released on social media

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The authorities in UAE have said that fake school timings are being circulated on social media.

This has come as UAE schools are transitioning into a two-and-a-half-day weekend from January 1, 2022. Rumors have been going around about the new academic timings, the Emirates Schools Establishment has said.

RELATED STORY: UAE schools become 100 percent operational ahead of winter break

The establishment said it is working with “partners to implement the new workweek” whose schedule would be announced soon.

Earlier, the UAE government said that schools and universities across the UAE will follow the new four-and-a-half-day workweek with Friday being half-day and Saturday and Sunday will form the new weekend.

The Ministry of Education will announce new official timings soon.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sharjah Shopping Promotions to offer up to 75% discounts on purchases

2 hours ago

Yahoo ranks Manny Pacquiao as Philippines’ top 2021 newsmaker

2 hours ago

PH bans travelers from 8 countries, territories till end of December to contain Omicron virus

2 hours ago

Happening tonight: Dubai to light up with drone shows, fireworks to mark opening of Dubai Shopping Festival

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button