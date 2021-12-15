Emirates Schools Establishment denies reports on school timings released on social media

The authorities in UAE have said that fake school timings are being circulated on social media.

This has come as UAE schools are transitioning into a two-and-a-half-day weekend from January 1, 2022. Rumors have been going around about the new academic timings, the Emirates Schools Establishment has said.

The establishment said it is working with “partners to implement the new workweek” whose schedule would be announced soon.

Earlier, the UAE government said that schools and universities across the UAE will follow the new four-and-a-half-day workweek with Friday being half-day and Saturday and Sunday will form the new weekend.

The Ministry of Education will announce new official timings soon.