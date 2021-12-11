Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE schools become 100 percent operational ahead of winter break

The schools in UAE have become 100 percent operational ahead of their closure on Sunday.

Education has returned to pre-pandemic levels as the schools went for a full reopening this October.

Ahead of the winter break starting Sunday, education institutions across the UAE operated at 100 percent capacity for the past two-and-a-half months.

The children edged towards the pre-pandemic learning environment with schools resuming activities including field trips, extra-curricular activities, and community events.

