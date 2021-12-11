UAE schools become 100 percent operational ahead of winter break

The schools in UAE have become 100 percent operational ahead of their closure on Sunday.

Education has returned to pre-pandemic levels as the schools went for a full reopening this October.

RELATED STORY: Several schools in UAE plan to increase weekday timings

Ahead of the winter break starting Sunday, education institutions across the UAE operated at 100 percent capacity for the past two-and-a-half months.

The children edged towards the pre-pandemic learning environment with schools resuming activities including field trips, extra-curricular activities, and community events.