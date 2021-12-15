Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman Public Transport Authority to offer vehicle rental services

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Ajman Public Transport Authority (APTA) has announced the launch of their vehicle rental service to provide quality services in an easy way to customers.

This is part of its strategic objectives to achieve the Emirate’s vision 2021 to support governmental and federal institutions and part of efforts to establish an integrated and sustainable transport system.

RELATED STORY: Ajman Police launches intelligent testing system for drivers

Officials said that the Vehicle Rental Section of the Transport Authority has organized this service within the luxury vehicle rental services.

Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, Director rental section at APTA, said the vehicle rental service within the five-year contracts is a qualitative addition to the transport and leasing system in Ajman.

She said it contributes to diversifying the transportation options and provides alternative means of transportation with high efficiency and reasonable prices. This is to meet the needs and requirements of different segments of users, she added. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BREAKING: PH reports first two cases of Omicron variant

10 mins ago

WHO: Omicron variant spreads at unprecedented rate

45 mins ago

JOB UPDATES: Dubai gov’t departments to hire expats; offers up to AED 30,000 monthly salary

56 mins ago

Woman jailed in Dubai for robbing man of AED 28,400 on promise of special massage

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button