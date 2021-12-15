Ajman Public Transport Authority to offer vehicle rental services

The Ajman Public Transport Authority (APTA) has announced the launch of their vehicle rental service to provide quality services in an easy way to customers.

This is part of its strategic objectives to achieve the Emirate’s vision 2021 to support governmental and federal institutions and part of efforts to establish an integrated and sustainable transport system.

Officials said that the Vehicle Rental Section of the Transport Authority has organized this service within the luxury vehicle rental services.

Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, Director rental section at APTA, said the vehicle rental service within the five-year contracts is a qualitative addition to the transport and leasing system in Ajman.

She said it contributes to diversifying the transportation options and provides alternative means of transportation with high efficiency and reasonable prices. This is to meet the needs and requirements of different segments of users, she added. (AW)