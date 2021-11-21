Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman Police launches intelligent testing system for drivers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Ajman Police have launched an intelligent testing system for drivers applying for a license in the Emirate.

Head of the Vehicle and Driver licensing Department at Ajman police, Major Khalfan Mohammed Al Shaali, said the launch of the system is the first stage of the intelligent field project.

Authorities in Ajman seek to provide intelligent and integrated solutions in all driving test vehicles.

RELATED STORY: Ajman Police confiscate AED 30 million-worth of fake Louis Vuitton, Chanel, other counterfeit luxury items

It will provide drivers’ testing through automation and analyzing driving skills and reinforce traffic safety by providing data for the driver during the test.

Al Shaali said a direct follow-up platform for the testing process will also be helpful in case of an emergency.

He said the system uses smart cameras within vehicles to monitor the driver’s skills while being tested.

READ ON: Ajman Police set Guinness World Record with longest online human chain

The cameras will help follow up the continuous improvement of the test process and are connected to a remote control room.

A visual and audio communication system with the vehicle driver besides other devices will also help recognize faces to ensure the identity of the driver once he gets into the vehicle.

An automatic sterilization system, which is remotely controlled, and sterilizes the testing vehicle before and after each test is also part of the facilities. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Over 100,000 supporters join ‘unity ride’ for Bongbong Marcos in Ilocos Norte

30 mins ago

Buffet restaurant in China bans live-streaming customer who ate too much food

1 hour ago

WATCH: Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo tie knot in simple ceremony

2 hours ago

LOOK: Pinay gives birth to baby girl on Philippine Airlines flight

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button