Ajman Police launches intelligent testing system for drivers

The Ajman Police have launched an intelligent testing system for drivers applying for a license in the Emirate.

Head of the Vehicle and Driver licensing Department at Ajman police, Major Khalfan Mohammed Al Shaali, said the launch of the system is the first stage of the intelligent field project.

Authorities in Ajman seek to provide intelligent and integrated solutions in all driving test vehicles.

It will provide drivers’ testing through automation and analyzing driving skills and reinforce traffic safety by providing data for the driver during the test.

Al Shaali said a direct follow-up platform for the testing process will also be helpful in case of an emergency.

He said the system uses smart cameras within vehicles to monitor the driver’s skills while being tested.

The cameras will help follow up the continuous improvement of the test process and are connected to a remote control room.

A visual and audio communication system with the vehicle driver besides other devices will also help recognize faces to ensure the identity of the driver once he gets into the vehicle.

An automatic sterilization system, which is remotely controlled, and sterilizes the testing vehicle before and after each test is also part of the facilities. (AW)