LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed showcases piloting skills, flies motorized paraplane

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, flaunted his piloting skills to fly a motorised paraplane over the city.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed shared a video on Instagram which begins with the Dubai royal starting the paraplane as he skillfully maneuvers the parachute for take off.

The video also showed Hamdan controlling the paraplane while maneuvering the aircraft several hundred meters above the ground.

Netizens were impressed with Sheikh Hamdan’s pilot skills as the video made rounds on social media.

