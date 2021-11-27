LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed leads 146,000 joggers in Dubai Run

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum led over 146,000 joggers for another successful edition of Dubai Run, as the annual event marked the culmination of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Families and children made up much of the crowd for the Dubai Run that crossed two routes along Sheikh Zayed Road, one of 5km and another of 10km.

“As the Dubai Fitness Challenge reaches its closing weekend, it is inspiring to see the commitment of so many of our citizens, residents and visitors to their health and wellbeing. Running alongside 146,000 people who completed the Dubai Run today, I was moved by the strength of our community and seeing what we can achieve when we work together,” read His Highness’ message on Twitter.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed led the race from the starting line next to the Museum of the Future.

The twin routes cross the heart of the city and end near the Dubai World Trade Centre. The longer 10km run traverses Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa.

Earlier the first run took place in 2019 and in 2020 it was reorganised to take place on a variety of routes due to the need for social distancing during the pandemic. (AW)