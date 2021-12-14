Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Football star Lionel Messi tours Expo 2020 Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Football superstar Lionel Messi toured the Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday, December 13.

The Argentinian legend met with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Duba, and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

RELATED STORY: Expo 2020 Dubai draws over 6.3 million visits as of December 13

Social media fans shared videos and photos of the Argentine star during his tour of Expo 2020, especially the moment he stood next to the waterfalls located between Al Wasl Square and Jubilee Park.

Lionel Messi had signed on with Dubai’s 2020 World Expo, taking on an international role to act as an ambassador of the world’s greatest show.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: Marian Rivera posts pictures with Miss Universe 2021 co-judges

2 hours ago

Sen. Binay calls out BSP for removing Filipino heroes from redesigned Php 1,000 bank notes

2 hours ago

LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed showcases piloting skills, flies motorized paraplane

3 hours ago
Manila

PH architect underscores need for 100 cities to tackle urban sprawl by 2050

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button