UAE urges passengers to adhere to travel guidelines to avoid getting stranded

The UAE government is urging all airport passengers to adhere to the travel guidelines to avoid getting stranded.

The government advised them to check the latest guidelines of the country they want to visit to avoid getting stranded in the wake of Omicron.

Authorities said that those wishing to travel or return to the UAE are required to take the required PCR tests.

Meanwhile, the UAE is ramping up efforts to increase the administration of booster shots. 

The public is urged to adhere to the preventive measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

