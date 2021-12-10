Latest News

New workweek: UAE banks will be open 6 days a week starting 2022

The UAE Central Bank has directed all banks in the emirates to remain open six days a week including Friday. 

In an Al Khaleej report, a circular has been sent to all banks. They were instructed to provide services to the public for at least five hours a day for six days.

The banks however were given the liberty to decide on the schedule of their operating hours.

The new bank working days will take effect on January 2, 2022. 

On Thursday, the UAE has announced that it will shift to Monday-Friday workweek next year to align the country to global markets 

Workers in UAE will work for four and a half days. Saturdays and Sundays will be their public employees’ day offs. 

Authorities however clarify that private companies can still opt to follow their desired work week. 

“Each company, depending on the sector they operate in and what suits and serves their business best, can choose the weekend they decide for their employees”, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Abdulrahman Al Awar said.

 

